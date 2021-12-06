Karla Elizabeth Cox, 59, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born February 12, 1962, to parents, Carl and Elizabeth Henry in Kingsport, TN. Karla was an activities assistant at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, TN for many years, and also served her church, Hulls Chapel United Methodist in Piney Flats, TN, as their treasurer. Karla enjoyed singing and traveling, especially to Alaska. She loved Dolly Parton and visiting Dollywood. Karla loved her family, especially her cherished grandson, Mason and her dog, Dolly. Karla will be greatly missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elizabeth Henry; uncles, Donald Henry (Jean) and Robert Henry and aunts, Reva Henry and Barbara Henry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, James Cox; son, Clinton Cox (Ashley); grandson, Mason Cox; friends and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Larimer, Ava Skeans, and Ina Holder, and several more aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastors Grover Starnes and Estel Williams will follow at 7:00pm. A committal graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00am in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Hazelwood, Jacob Hulse, Justin Cox, Albert Cox, Richard Henry, and Jack Walling, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Waldo, Richard “Steve” Ramsey, Eddie Cunningham, and Jerry Henry.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Karla Elizabeth Cox