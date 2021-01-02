Karl Williams Jan 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karl Williams, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Williams family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Karl Williams Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.