JOHNSON CITY - Karl L. Tucker “Tuck” of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022 in Marietta, GA, surrounded by family and friends at his home. He was born January 9th, 1938.

Karl attended East Tennessee State University before joining the US Marine Corp. An unwavering patriot, he went on to serve in the Florida Air National Guard for 33 years. Karl’s passion’s included the love of American history and museums, watching his favorite football and baseball teams play, but, his greatest joy and passion was the love for aviation and was an accomplished corporate pilot and private flight instructor for over 40 years.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video