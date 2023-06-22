JOHNSON CITY - Karl Franklin Winkle, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Lakebridge Health Care Center. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, a son of the late Peter Paul Winkle and Essie Barnawell Winkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Hilda Ruth King Winkle and one brother, Robert Paul Winkle.
Karl moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in his younger years and attended Princeton Grade School and then Boones Creek High School where he graduated. He joined the United States Marine Corps on June 27th, 1951 which was his 18th birthday. He served his country in the Korean War where he was wounded and was awarded the Purple Heart and several other medals. He also served several years in the Tennessee National Guard. Karl returned home and attended East Tennessee State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. He later obtained his Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee.
He began his teaching career at his alma mater, Boones Creek High School, where he was a guidance counselor, industrial arts teacher, as well as a very successful track, cross country and football coach. When Boones Creek, Sulphur Springs and Fall Branch High Schools consolidated into Daniel Boone High School in 1971, he continued as a guidance counselor, boys and girls track, cross country coach and assistant football coach. At one point in his career, he also coached girls’ basketball.
Karl was the last living charter member of the Boones Creek Ruritan Club. He retired in 1991, and in his spare time, enjoyed fishing, woodworking projects and gardening. He attended Princeton Presbyterian Church where he was a faithful member until his decline in health.
Karl became an inductee in the inaugural Daniel Boone Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2017, the track at Nathan Hall Stadium was named in honor of Karl Winkle and George Moody in recognition of their dedication and accomplishments in coaching Track and Field.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Winkle and wife Paulette, Frank Winkle and Larry Winkle; granddaughter, Jessica Ann Winkle Barrett; grandson, Christopher Winkle; great granddaughter, Jacklyn Quinn Barrett; sister-in-law, Jean King; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by members of the DAV Honor Guard Post #39 of Bluff City and the Marine Corp Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Godsey, Ken Green, George Moody and Lynn Jeffers.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and nursing staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital by visiting www.balladhealth.org to donate.