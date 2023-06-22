JOHNSON CITY - Karl Franklin Winkle, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Lakebridge Health Care Center. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, a son of the late Peter Paul Winkle and Essie Barnawell Winkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Hilda Ruth King Winkle and one brother, Robert Paul Winkle.

Karl moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in his younger years and attended Princeton Grade School and then Boones Creek High School where he graduated. He joined the United States Marine Corps on June 27th, 1951 which was his 18th birthday. He served his country in the Korean War where he was wounded and was awarded the Purple Heart and several other medals. He also served several years in the Tennessee National Guard. Karl returned home and attended East Tennessee State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. He later obtained his Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee.

