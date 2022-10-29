Karin Ruth Dunn Oct 29, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With sadness in our hearts, Karin Ruth Dunn, 54, passed away October 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.A Celebration of Life for Karin Ruth Dunn was held October 25 at LDS Church in Bluefield, Virginia.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Karin Ruth Dunn Sadness Pass Away Kingsport Tn Celebration Virginia Recommended for you