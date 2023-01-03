KINGSPORT - Karen Yates, 74, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1948, to the late Henry Harmon and Janie (Duckworth) Yates. Karen was a loving aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her; she will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing we will be reunited one day!
Karen was a graduate of Ketron High School. Upon graduation, she began working at The Kingsport Press as a bookmaker. She remained at The Press for 20 years before retiring. Karen enjoyed spending time with her Fur babies, Gabe, Gabby, and Heidi. She also enjoyed cooking, watching movies and family home videos
Along with her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Buckles and her brother, Rick Yates.
Those left to cherish Karen’s memory are her brother, Kenny Jayne (Jeri), sister Pam Jayne. Special Sister-in-Law, Lisa Yates. Nieces include Gwen Buckles (Kevin), Dawn Russell (Greg), Heather Glover (Andy), and Ashley Harris (John). Nephew, Greg Buckles (Nicole) and several special first cousins.
The Yates family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 1 - 3 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 pm in Walnut Chapel Cemetery, 1934 E Carters Valley Rd, Gate City, VA 24251
The pallbearers will be Greg Buckles, Kevin Leonard, Andy Glover, John Harris, and Isaiah Jayne.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Yates family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664 | (423) 288-2081