KINGSPORT - Karen Yates, 74, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1948, to the late Henry Harmon and Janie (Duckworth) Yates. Karen was a loving aunt, sister, and friend to all who knew her; she will be greatly missed, but we rejoice knowing we will be reunited one day!

Karen was a graduate of Ketron High School. Upon graduation, she began working at The Kingsport Press as a bookmaker. She remained at The Press for 20 years before retiring. Karen enjoyed spending time with her Fur babies, Gabe, Gabby, and Heidi. She also enjoyed cooking, watching movies and family home videos

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.