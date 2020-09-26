KINGSPORT - Karen Sue Horne, age 64, entered into her eternal heavenly home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Karen loved visiting with family and friends; especially spoiling her grandniece, Mya.
She enjoyed staying busy by participating in Bible studies, church services, word puzzles, making and creating, shopping, and riding her bicycle.
Karen took great pride in caring for her flowers, having received the community Beautification Award several times.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Gayther Horne
She is survived by her brother, Donald Horne & wife Regina; brother, Gary Horne & wife Kathi; niece, Traci Camper & husband Michael; nephew, Gary Horne, Jr. & wife Jessica; nephew, Jacob Smith; grandniece, Mya Camper; grandnephew, Parker Horne.
Please go to www.eastlawnkingsport.com for further service information.
Online condolences may be made to the Horne family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Horne family.