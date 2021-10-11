KINGSPORT - Karen Sue Galloway, age 56 of Kingsport, formerly of Morristown, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Roy B. Hollifield, step-father, Ernest Blakely, father of Johnny and Candie, Tim McDaniel, brothers, Danny Williams and Ronnie Holliefield and sister, Brenda Necessary.
Karen is survived by her mother, Edith Blakely; son, Johnny McDaniel; daughter, Candie (Clint) Williams and Ashley Olodey; 5 grandchildren; brother, Donnie Hollifield; father of Ashley and lifelong friend, Tim Olodey; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 2PM prior to the service. The family will process to St. Paul Cemetery following the funeral service.
Arrangements by: Mayes Mortuary 444 W. Main St. Morristown, TN 37814 423-586-3211