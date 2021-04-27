Karen Sue Fickle Kitzmiller, 62 was lifted up in the arms of Jesus with her family by her side on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee after an extended illness. Karen Sue was born in Kingsport where she resided her entire life and graduated in 1977 from Sullivan Central High School. She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She was a member of Way of Life Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Karen Sue worked for many years in the medical equipment business, in marketing and management positions, until she retired due to health. She enjoyed gospel music. Her favorite hymn, “I want us to be Together in Heaven,” will be sung by her friend and church member Joyce Little, along with Susan and Oscar. In earlier years, she loved playing softball and skiing. She had a heart of gold and a big desire to help people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.D. and Anna Mae Fickle and a brother, Michael Fickle.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ricky Kitzmiller; her precious dog Annie; sisters, Diane Fickle and husband Larry Good, Glenda Miller and husband Carl; brothers, Bob Fickle, Don Fickle and wife Tiffany; a niece, Bethany O’Leary; nephews, Tony Stallcup and Joshua Douthat and great-nephew, Hayden Stallcup, and many family members and close friends.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery in the Garden of Solomon, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Pastors Johnny Gibson and Randy McMillion will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Karen Sue Kitzmiller.