KINGSPORT - Karen Smith, age 59 of Kingsport, TN went to be with her family on Friday, June 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Danny Sykes and Rev. Eddie Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by David and Debbie Easterling.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 AM at Oak Glen Baptist Church Cemetery. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Pallbearers will be John Light, Mike Light, Jordon Potts, Blake Potts, Tony Smith, Willie Proffit and Paul Light.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Nursing staff of the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.
