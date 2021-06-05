KINGSPORT - Karen Smith, age 59 of Kingsport, TN went to be with her family on Friday, June 4, 2021.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on February 23, 1962, and was the daughter of the late Carson Potts and Dorothy Light. She was a member of Greenwood Chapel Baptist Church. Karen was a loving friend to all and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Smith; son, David Smith and wife, Vicki; grandchild, Megan Wyrick; sisters, Kim Potts and Jilda Gilliam; brother, Chris Potts and wife, LeAnn; special niece and nephews, Katie Potts, Jordan Potts and wife, Meagan, Blake Ratliff and wife, Amanda; special cousin, Jan Mikel and husband, Randy.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 7, 2021 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Danny Sykes and Rev. Eddie Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by David and Debbie Easterling.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 AM at Oak Glen Baptist Church Cemetery. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Pallbearers will be John Light, Mike Light, Jordon Potts, Blake Potts, Tony Smith, Willie Proffit and Paul Light.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Nursing staff of the ICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Online condolences may be made to the Smith family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
