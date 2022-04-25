BIG STONE GAP, VA – Karen Denise Ramey, 47, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to travel especially to see her family. She adored her extended family, church family and friends. She loved reading books and listening to music. She was a 1995 graduate of Appalachia High School. Karen never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile.
She is survived by her parents, Paul and Mary Lou Ramey of Big Stone Gap, Va.; two sisters, Paula J. Ryerson and her husband Knut of Falls Church, Va., and Lisa Faye Davenport and her husband Jim of Arlington, Va.; two brothers, Gary Lynn Ramey and his wife Christine of Winchester, Va., and Preston Scott Ramey of Arlington, Va.; niece and nephews, Hans Ryerson, Annika Ryerson, Luke Ramey, Jacob Ramey and Matthew Ramey.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Large and Rev. Benny Boles officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Ballad Health Cancer Care, and Dr. James Wilson and his staff for all the care and support they provided Karen in Norton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballad Health Cancer Care, 671 Hwy 58 E, Norton, VA 24273-3007.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Ramey Family.