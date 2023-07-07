Karen Massengill Jul 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Karen Massengill, 66, of Kingsport, passed away on July 6, 2023 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. All services will be private.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan school system moving forward with West Ridge pool, access driveway and farmhouse sale Editorial: Kingsport residents should be proud of their city Tips for avoiding or treating bee and wasp stings Daughter helps father after bee sting Planned renovations to Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse start to take shape Rural King deal finalized for possible development at Fort Henry Mall Local Events