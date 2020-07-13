Karen Lynn Isham passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020, at the age of 59. She resided in the city of Powell, but knew Kingsport, TN, as her home. Karen was born in Baltimore, MD, to her mother, Patricia Kendrick, and her recently deceased father, Rev. William J. Kendrick. She was a beloved mother of Brooke Sloan, Amy Adler, Brittany Wade, and Ansley Isham. Karen was happiest with a baby in her arms. She spent many years enjoying her children and as a foster mother. Most recently, she loved being a grandmother to Finnian Adler, Greyson Adler, and Elliott Wade. Karen was a gentle spirit who was generous and thoughtful to her loved ones and strangers alike.
She is survived by her daughter Brooke Sloan and her husband, Corey, of Powell, TN; her daughter Amy Adler and her husband, Tim, of Maryville, TN; her daughter Brittany Wade and husband, David, of Bangor, ME; her daughter Ansley Isham of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Finnian Adler and Greyson Adler of Maryville, TN, and Elliott Wade of Bangor, ME; her mother, Patricia Kendrick, of Satsuma, AL; her brothers, Dr. William Kendrick of Satsuma, AL, and Dr. Johnny Kendrick and his wife, Jill, of Jackson, AL; her sister-in-law Sherry Kendrick of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, William J. Kendrick, of Gate City, VA; her brother Mike Kendrick of Naples, FL; and her sister-in-law Terri Kendrick of Satsuma, AL.
A service of remembrance will be held at 5pm with receiving friends from 4-5pm at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN, on Wednesday, July 15.
Because of Karen’s deep love for children, in lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund in her name will be established at the Wesley Day School for pre-k education. You may contribute a monetary gift in her name via mail to 804 Montvale Station Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Please address checks to Wesley Day School with "Karen Isham scholarship" in the memo section.