KINGSPORT, TN – Karen Lee Crockett, 56, went to be with the lord monday, February 1, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Camden, NJ, the daughter of Nancy Koehler Waters and the late Robert E Koehler. Karen was a beautiful wife, mother of 5 and grandmother of 5. She was a member of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Smith of Springfield, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband James (Jim) Crockett of the home; daughters: Sarah Robinette & husband Adam, Rebecca Labreau & partner Greg Bartley, and Hannah Spraul & husband Elijah; sons Aaron Crockett and Seth Labreau; mother Nancy J Waters; and sister Deborah Walls of Urbana, Ohio; brothers Robert E Koehler, Jr., of Port Orange, FL and David Waters of Ohio; grandchildren: Leigha & Landon Robinette, Katie Labreau, Lexi and Makayla Bartley, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, tn 37665.