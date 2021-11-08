FAIRVIEW, VA - Karen Lorraine Sloan, 68, Fairview, VA went home to be with her Lord, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born in Sullivan County, TN on July 20, 1953, and was the daughter of Ruby (Stapleton) and the late Glen A. Sloan.
She was a graduate of Rye Cove High School and Mountain Empire Community College and retired from nursing after many years of service.
She attended Sloantown Community Church, working with the youth group and organizing the outdoor Gospel Singing, and booking the singers before her illness prevented her from doing so.
Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Owen Lester Sloan; sons, Jeffery L. Sloan, and Stephen (Barbara) Sloan; mother, Ruby Sloan; grandchildren, Makala (Josh) Walters, Makenzie (Austin) Bowen, Isaiah Sloan. Joshua (Amanda) Necessary, Amber Necessary, Nathaniel (Breanna) Necessary, Trevor Darnell, Neveah Lane, and Destiny Lane; great grandchildren, Andrew Walters, Ace Bowen, Aylexis Walters, Raelynn Necessary, Brooklyn Necessary, Lauren Necessary, Aaliyah Necessary, and Sophia Necessary; sister, Cathy (Danny) Quillen; brothers, Gary Sloan, Michael (Donna) Sloan, and Ronnie (Misty) Sloan; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. True Faith Quartet will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Sloantown Cemetery, in the Sloantown community of Scott County, VA. Austin Bowen, Isaiah Sloan, Josh Walters, John Hood, and Trevor Darnell will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Sloantown Cemetery, Wednesday, at 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
The family wishes to thank Adoration Home Health and Lincare for their love and care of Karen during her many years of sickness.
An online guest register is available for the Sloan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Karen L. Sloan.