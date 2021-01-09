MARYVILLE - Karen Jane Petrey passed away at her home in Maryville, TN on Saturday, December 19, 2020 after a gratefully short battle with cancer in the presence of her beloved husband Robert and other family. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 25, 1955 to Robert Claybourne Petrey and Helen Kabrich Petrey. Karen is predeceased by her parents and by loved cats and dogs. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Minge; brother, R. Claybourne Petrey, Jr. (Suzanne) of Nashville, Tennessee; nephew Caleb Claybourne Petrey (Julie Godfrey) of Knoxville, Tennessee; niece Elizabeth Petrey Finch (Stan) of Denver, Colorado; cousin Daniel E. Pomeroy of Nashville, Tennessee; cousin Jane Pomeroy Kaman (Mark) of Bluffton, South Carolina; and numerous other cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, including her most special godchild, Melinda Pomeroy-Black (Daniel) of LaGrange, Georgia. It must be added that two cats and dog also survive.
Karen grew up in Kingsport and attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Ornamental Horticulture and a Master’s degree in Plant and Soil Science, both from the University of Tennessee College of Agriculture. She started her career by planting and managing a vineyard in Townsend for the late Sen. Carl Koella. After that, she operated her own landscaping business, K. Petrey Gardens, for many years. After her business ended, she continued to prepare landscaping plans for many of her friends and clients. She had been working at the Flower Shop in Maryville until the pandemic shut down. Karen had broad interests beyond her flowers and gardens. Her composition in photography was outstanding. She relaxed with crossword puzzles, and the Sunday paper brought her the joy of a new crossword challenge. She was the person to ask to identify a plant or a bird call. Karen remained a student until her illness made her slow down, keeping a log of hundreds of Spanish words for her vocabulary. And she famously enjoyed a glass of wine when her friends and family were visiting.
Karen was beloved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed. She and Robert married in 2002. She helped design and Robert built a beautiful home on 19 acres along the Little River in Blount County. Karen exquisitely decorated and curated her home and gardens with artwork and crafts, and they were the center for many gatherings. Many visitors enjoyed a float on the river from the put in on her property. The deck on the house with a view of the fields and Chilhowie Mountain was a platform for reflection and fun.
The physical beauty of her gardens was matched by the beauty of her spirit. Karen gave back to others with a gracious and generous heart, both by direct philanthropy and by volunteering for many organizations. Her volunteer interests included Friends of UT Gardens; Blount County Library; Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church; Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors of Blount County; Blount County United; and The Welcome Table.
Her remains were cremated at her request. Her ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at the Memorial Garden at TVUUC. A virtual memorial service will be held on January 23 conducted by Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Please see the Calendar on the website for Foothills UUF for details. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for all to gather in person and enjoy her memory and the company of one another with the spirit and a glass of wine as she would want. Please make any contributions in her memory to Foothills UUF, 1039 Hampshire Dr., Maryville, TN 37801; or Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville, TN 379210; or the UT Gardens, 2505 EJ Chapman Dr. #112, Knoxville, TN 37996.