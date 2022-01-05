MOUNT CARMEL - Karen Fletcher Barbour, 71, of Mount Carmel, TN passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Billy extends his sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Karen.
