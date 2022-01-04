MOUNT CARMEL - Karen Fletcher Barbour, 71, of Mount Carmel, TN passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born March 16, 1950, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Lynn and Virginia Fletcher.
Karen was a loving, caring and giving daughter, wife and sister.
She enjoyed camping, flying, traveling and was a member of The Red Hat Society.
Karen taught Math, Computer Science and Reading in the Sullivan County School System for thirty-two years.
She was a committed Christian and member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Fletcher.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Billy J. Barbour; brother-in-law, Tom Barbour and wife, Tammy; sister-in-law, Carolyn Maxwell and husband, Randy.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00-5:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Billy extends his sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Karen.
