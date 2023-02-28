LAWTON, OK - Karen Dianna Bledsoe, 50, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Lawton, OK.
A celebration of life service for Karen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Gate City United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Danny Grizzle and Bro. Hobert Peters officiating. Karen will be laid to rest at Peter's Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Karen was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on June 17, 1972, a daughter of Elois Peters Bledsoe and the late Jerry Bledsoe. She worked as a restaurant manager. Karen loved drinking coffee, reading, and playing the piano. She was a proud mother who lived for her family. In addition to her father Karen was preceded in death by a brother, Shawn Bledsoe, and nephew, Ethan Barnett.
Survivors include her mother and stepdad, Elois and Donald Wampler; her sons, Hunter Sloan and wife Linissia, Cody Sloan and wife Jordan, Jordan Sloan and wife Norma, and Nicholas Szabo; her daughters, Kiera Darnell and husband Michael, and Kady Szabo; her boyfriend, Dennis Baker; her sister, Maria Barnett and husband Kevin; her brother, Justus Wampler and wife Morgan; her sister in law, Michelle Hyder; her ex-husband and friend, Nick Szabo; her grandchildren, Colten, Amelia, Josie, Christian, Kierian, and Mia; her nieces and nephews, Tripp, Wrenley, Weston, Brianna, Diamond, Taylor, Emma and Anna, and numerous extended family members and friends.