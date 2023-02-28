LAWTON, OK - Karen Dianna Bledsoe, 50, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Lawton, OK.

A celebration of life service for Karen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Gate City United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Danny Grizzle and Bro. Hobert Peters officiating. Karen will be laid to rest at Peter's Family Cemetery.

