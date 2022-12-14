ROGERSVILLE - Karen Denise Marshall Taylor, 55, of Rogersville, TN, passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 9, 2022.

Karen was born April 7, 1967, in Kingsport, TN to John and Elmira Crawford Marshall. She grew up in Hawkins County and was a 1985 graduate of Volunteer High School. She was a former employee of United Window.

