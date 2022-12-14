ROGERSVILLE - Karen Denise Marshall Taylor, 55, of Rogersville, TN, passed away into the arms of Jesus on December 9, 2022.
Karen was born April 7, 1967, in Kingsport, TN to John and Elmira Crawford Marshall. She grew up in Hawkins County and was a 1985 graduate of Volunteer High School. She was a former employee of United Window.
Karen was a faithful follower of Jesus. Throughout her years she endured many physical conditions that weakened her body, but not her spirit. She never complained and ran her life's race with kindness, gentleness, and genuine love for others. She trusted in the Lord to meet her needs and testified of the many miracles he performed in her life. She has now received her ultimate healing.
While in high school she met and fell in love with "her honey", Michael, and they were married August 30, 1986. She never failed to speak of her love for him and was grateful for the compassionate care he gave her. Her desire was to be a mother and God answered her prayer with a darling daughter, Kaitlyn Nichole, born December 12, 1995. Kaitlyn has always been her Momma's pride and joy, her best friend and greatest treasure. Karen was a precious daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and dedicated friend to all.
Those who have passed on before her include her father, John Marshall; paternal grandparents, Charlie, and Hazel Marshall; maternal grandparents, Enoch, and Ora Crawford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy Clarence and Vice Marie Taylor; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy and Bea Taylor Seymour; and a host of other loved ones.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, Michael Taylor; adored daughter and son-in-love, Kaitlyn, and Derek Cox; bonus blessing, Cori Gilliam; mother, Elmira Marshall; sister, Ellen Marshall Phillips and husband Justin (Hayden & Haley); brother, Greg Marshall and wife Vanessa (Neyland, Wesley & Hailey, Brielle & Kohl); special friends, Tina Staggs and Hope Bright; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral will follow with Rev. Greg Street and her brother, Rev. Greg Marshall officiating. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Andrew Crawford, Chris Churchwell, Neyland Marshall, Wesley Marshall, Kohl Mathis, Justin Phillips, Hayden Phillips, Don, Larry Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Daniel Taylor, and Daryl Cox.
There will be no visitation at the home, but family and friends will gather for food and fellowship after the graveside service at Greater Vision Ministries, 307 S. Depot Street, Rogersville. Those wishing to contribute a dish may reach out to Christina Ball (423)-754-1841
