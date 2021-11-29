ABINGDON, VA – Karen Denise Dockery, 60, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the presence of her loving family.
Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Johnson Family Cemetery, Nora, Virginia with Rev. Bill Crawford officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the home of Juanita Johnson. Online condolences may be sent to the Dockery family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.