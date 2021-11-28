ABINGDON, VA – Karen Denise Dockery, 60, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the presence of her loving family.
She was born in West Dante, Virginia on January 17, 1961. Her daddy served in the Army and was a coal miner, and her mommy was a homemaker.
Karen met Marvin forty years ago via a blind date and true love blossomed as they were married on May 8, 1982. She had an instant family with three boys, ages six, three, and two; little Marvin, Michael, and Mitchell. Karen loved them and never treated them differently, loving and caring for them as if they were her own. Karen and Marvin then welcomed a son, Joshua in 1985 and a daughter, Susie in 1987.
Karen was a homemaker, wonderful cook, baker, and she loved gardening. She was a member of Bearwallow Baptist Church and was a devout Christian and the epitome of a preacher’s wife who loved the Lord with all of her heart. She instilled that love of Christ in her children.
She was preceded in death by her mommy and daddy, Bascom and Juanita Johnson; granddaughter, Emma Sturgill, as well as an infant son that passed away at birth in 1984, Joseph.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Dockery; children, Little Marvin, Michael, Mitchell, Joshua and wife, Elizabeth, and Susie and husband, Jeffrey Burleson; three sisters, Edith and spouse Harold McCoy, Teresa Hamilton and husband, Harry, and Joyce and husband, Craig Tumidiski; one brother, Jonathan Johnson and wife, Jenny; grandchildren, Peyton, Harrison, Trinity Dockery, Gabrielle, Mason Burleson, and Alyssa, Adrianna Dockery, all who loved and called her grammy. She is also survived by a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Johnson Family Cemetery, Nora, Virginia with Rev. Bill Crawford officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the home of Juanita Johnson. Online condolences may be sent to the Dockery family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.