FALL BRANCH - Karen Curtis Pulliam Carr, 77, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the residence of her son following a period of declining health. Born in Johnson City, TN, on December 20, 1945, a daughter of the late Hugh and Hazel Curtis Pulliam she has resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Fall Branch High School in 1964. Karen attended East Tennessee Normal School (ETSU). She married Dwight L. Carr on June 27, 1965 in her family home in Lovelace, TN. Karen retired from Sears Payment System in 1999. She was a lifelong member of Lovelace Baptist Church serving as church pianist and in her early years was involved with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department. Karen will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife of 55 years, mother, mamaw, and friend who loved to play the piano and sing. She devoted her entire life to cooking and caring for others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dwight L. Carr (20); and sister, Joann Neas.
She is survived by her children, Shannon L. Carr and Mitzi of Kingsport, Leanna Compton and Thomas of Statesville, NC, and Melanie Henry and Gary of Kingsport; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nephews, Steve and Phil Neas; cousin, Mary Jane Springer; special friends, Arlene, Darlene, and Yared, Cindy and Bessie; and caregivers, Shelia and Pam.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch, and at other hours at the residence of her son. A Celebration of her Life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday in the chapel with Rev. Allen Brummitt and Pastor John David Shelton officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending the committal services please arrive at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice and her doctor, Dr. Kimberly Roller.