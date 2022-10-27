Karen Cassell Hill Oct 27, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Karen Cassell Hill, 62, of Kingsport, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.Karen Cassell Hill’s full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Karen Cassell Hill Condolence Obituary Kingsport Recommended for you