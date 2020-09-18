KINGSPORT - Karen Barnes Leimkuhler, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Kingsport, she was a 1972 graduate of Sullivan Central High School where she was a member of the Cougarette team. Karen attended ETSU. She had a passion for real estate and had been working as a realtor for many years, most recently at Remax Checkmate in Johnson City. Karen’s happy place was the beach and always loved the water. She also liked to dig in the dirt and shared her garden with others. A self proclaimed “God girl,” Karen’s passion in life was sharing Jesus with others and blessing others. She had tremendous faith and was very strong in her relationship with our Lord and Savior. Karen was well known for spreading the word of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freda and Billy Barnes, and her beloved fur baby, “Bella.”
Karen is survived by her daughter, Olivia Dingfelder and husband, Casey of La Crosse, Wisconsin; son, Hayden Leimkuhler and wife, Sara of Kingsport; former husband of 25 years and lifelong friend, Marty Leimkuhler of Kingsport; sister, Damaris Yost and husband, Dickie of Winchester, VA; niece, Molly Collins and husband, Daniel; and fur baby, “Daya.”
The family will receive friends from 3-6:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Billy Wayne officiating. For those unable to attend or who are uncomfortable attending due to Covid-19, the service will be available to live stream on the Hamlett-Dobson website, www.hamlettdobson.com.
Although Karen loved flowers, she would much rather have donations be made that can bless others. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lamplight Theater, 140 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or take the time to do an act of kindness that will bless someone’s life. That’s what Karen did every day.
