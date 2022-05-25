NORTON, VA – Karen Diane Babb, 66, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. She loved to garden and work in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Clark; her mother, Alba Clark Gibson; and a sister, Glenita Godsey.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Earl Babb of Norton, Va.; a son, Keith Babb and his wife Crystal of Chattanooga, Tn.; a daughter, Christie Brickey and her husband Chip of Wise, Va.; a brother, Mark Clark and his wife Teresa of Coeburn, Va.; a sister, Ada Vermillion and her husband Jerry of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Tyler Brickey and his wife Allie, Autumn Billingsly and her husband Brian, Savanna Jessee and her husband Josh, Layla Hudson and her husband Gio, and Ben Brickey.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Babb family.