KINGSPORT - Karen Annette Hughes Gibbons, age 68, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home Friday, January 20, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family.Karen Annette Hughes Gibbons' full obituary may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.