BRUNSWICK, GA- Karen Ann Pendleton Hicks, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 9th surrounded by her family.
Karen graduated from Lynn View High School in 1979, where she was a member of the marching band. Karen spent weekends at the Skate Inn where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated with her master’s degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College. This is also where she met her husband, Steve. She was an avid book reader, loved going to the beach and finding seashells. Karen’s greatest joy in life was her granddaughter, Savannah.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, O.F. and Betty Pendleton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Demia Hicks, and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Hicks, her daughter Amy Gollehon Clark (Anthony), granddaughter Savannah Gollehon, stepsons Stephen Hicks, Jr. (Jennifer) and children, Christopher Hicks (Sommer), her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Connie Pendleton, her nephew Chris Pendleton, brother-in-law Keith Hicks (Kathy) and children, and sisters-in law Kim Colosi (Dave) and children and Demmie Hicks (Noel).
Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or National Humane Society.
A memorial service will be held June 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church, 655 Way Cross Road, Church Hill, TN 37642