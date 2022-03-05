KINGSPORT - K. E. “Gene” “Cotton” Blankenship Jr., 75, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. Born to the late Klonnie Eugene Sr. and Lucille (Clarkston) Blankenship in Kingsport on November 13, 1946. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a very giving and kind man who was always willing to help someone in need. In his free time Gene enjoyed going to flea markets.
In addition to his parents Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Blankenship.
Survivors include his sister, Nina Blankenship Schultz and husband Larry; niece Michelle Sapovits and husband Phil; great nieces and nephews, Lauren, Drew and Nate Sapovits.
Gene’s family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 10 am – 12 noon. A Graveside Service to honor Gene’s life will begin at 1 pm Wednesday March 9, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Post 3/265 rendering military honors.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Blankenship family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081