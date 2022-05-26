Justin L. Capwell, 30, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jerry Musick and Brother Mike Malone officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted in Oak Hill Memorial Park and will be under the direction of the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
