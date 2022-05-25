Justin L. Capwell, 30, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.
Justin was a member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. He was saved and baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. Justin enjoyed computers, gaming with his friends, weightlifting and crypto mining. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Justin was most proud of his service to his country and always wanted to protect his right to bear arms.
After four years of service in the United States Army, Justin was employed by UBS in Nashville, TN. Justin continued to serve his country as a government contractor in Afghanistan for an additional two years. He then returned home and worked in the IT department of Ballad Health.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert L. and Erma Capwell; maternal grandparents, Lee and Lydia Fleming; and his uncle John Piotrowski.
Those left to cherish Justin’s memory are his parents, Robert G. and Rose Capwell; sister, Lisa Gullion (Todd); brother, Joshua L. Capwell; niece, Katie Gullion; nephew, Kyle Gullion; uncles, Tom Piotrowski, Junior Fleming (Cyndy), and Dallas Fleming; aunts, Diana Benson (Randy); several cousins; and special friends, Andy Clendenin and Jon Gossert.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jerry Musick and Brother Mike Malone officiating.
Military Graveside Rites will be conducted in Oak Hill Memorial Park and will be under the direction of the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
