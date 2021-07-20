KINGSPORT - Junior Hamilton Landes, II, 80, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Junior was born on February 15, 1941, in Fairmont, WV to the late Junior and Genevieve Landes.
He had a long and successful career as an engineer with Eastman from 1965-2003. Junior was an Eagle Scout and then a Scout Leader when he moved to Kingsport. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and he attended Northeast Church of Christ.
Junior enjoyed fly fishing, working with Habitat for Humanity, his time as group leader with Bible Study Fellowship and working with Emmaus in Kingsport and especially traveling to see his children and grandchildren.
He was most proud of his children and their accomplishments and successes in life; in fact, he was delighted when people would ask about his children and where they were and he would always proudly say, “Well, I’ve covered my bases. I have a soldier to protect me, a minister to see to my spiritual needs, a doctor to keep me healthy and a lawyer to keep me out of trouble.”
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Margaret Hall, Caroline Sue Landes and a three year old sister, Patty Ann.
Those left to cherish Junior’s memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Beverly; son, Mark Hamilton Landes (Morri), Scott David Landes (Ann); daughters, Jennifer Ellen Witt (Drew) and Susan Linn Kas (Josh); grandchildren, Hamilton and Cooper Landes, Evee and Sylvia Kas, and Jonah and Morgan Witt; brother, Charles Lester Landes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 3:00-3:45 PM in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Minister Jay Cline officiating.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Junior’s primary caregivers, Trista Clapps, Jeannie DeFreece and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
