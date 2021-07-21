KINGSPORT - Junior Hamilton Landes, II, 80, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 3:00-3:45 PM in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Minister Jay Cline officiating.
The Memorial Service may viewed live by visiting https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1626309291125338
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Junior’s primary caregivers, Trista Clapps, Jeannie DeFreece and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude at www.stjude.org or Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org
To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Junior Hamilton Landes, II and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.