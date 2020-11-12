KINGSPORT - Junior Emerson Jackson, age 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Junior was born in Sullivan County on November 20, 1937, to the late Emerson and Ollie Jackson.
He retired as an over the road truck driver for Mason-Dixon. Junior was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his family and his fur-baby, Nacho Taco.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Johnson; brothers, Bill, Wayne and James Jackson.
Left to cherish Junior’s memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Murray Jackson; son, Mike Jackson (Angie); daughter, Sherry Jackson; grandchildren, Dylan Johnson (Lacey), Devon Trent, Madisyn Trent, Nakeisha Collins, Miranda Williams (David) and Derek Jackson; great-grandchildren, Caleigh, Emersyn and Keegan Williams; brothers, Paul Jackson (Brenda) and Sammy Jackson (Cathy); several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Junior’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating.
The family would like to thank Debbie Mullins and the staff of Avalon Hospice for the kindness, care and compassion given during this difficult time.
The care of Junior Emerson Jackson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.