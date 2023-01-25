Junior Dean Royal Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Dean Royal, age 75, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Royal family. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you