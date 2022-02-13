GATE CITY – Junior D. Calton, 63 of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from Scott County Public Works. Junior visited the Rally Mart, where he socialized with his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dealus and Thelma Shelton Calton; sister Jane Paige; brother, Radford Calton.
Junior is survived by his daughter, Shawnah Fields (Joshua); grandchildren, Madelyn, Kaylee and Steven Fields.
No formal service will be held. It was Junior’s wishes to be cremated.
