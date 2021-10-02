CHURCH HILL - Junior Boss Hutchins, 89, of Church Hill, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home. He was born in Scott County, VA and spent most of his life in the Tri-Cities area. Junior loved God with all his heart and loved singing gospel songs with his wife.
He was one of the owner / operators of Hutchins Brothers Packing House in Rye Cove, VA.
Junior is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Georgie Hutchins.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 62 years, Anna; three children, Sharon Hobbs of Cape Coral, FL, Tim Hutchins and wife Tina, of Cape Coral, FL, and Mark Hutchins of Kingsport, TN; four grandchildren, Veronica Wojcik, Vanessa Maxey, Dr. Joshua Hutchins, and Michelle McPherson; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; brothers, Ralph Hutchins, Cecil Hutchins and wife, Rennie, Ron Hutchins and wife, Gwen, and Ray Hutchins and wife, Jody; and sister, Wilma Smith.
The family will receive friends at East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Free officiating.
Junior will be laid to rest following the serviced at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of David.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Joshua Hutchins, Brian McPherson, Joe Hutchins, John Hutchins, Rodney Hutchins, and Roger Hutchins.
A special "Thank You" from the family to his caregivers, Barb, Shelia, Yasmine, Amanda and Lisa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Junior’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.st.jude.org/donate
Online condolences may be made to the Hutchins family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hutchins family.