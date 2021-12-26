KINGSPORT - Junior Ball, 54, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Junior Ball, 54, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription