KINGSPORT - Junior Ball, 54, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm at Grace Point Fellowship, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Paul Warrick and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Point Fellowship Building Fund, P.O. Box 6629, Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses in the C-300 Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center and to Pastor Paul Warrick and members of Grace Point Fellowship for their love, prayers and unwavering support during this difficult time.
