June Wilson May 17, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June Wilson passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 95.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. T. Richard Harris officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of June Wilson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Almeda Geneva Collier Emmel Lillian Kimbler Evelyn (Hensley) Clark Emmel Lillian Kimbler Maxie L. (Dean) Osborne Jobie Wendell Stallard Robert Wayne Willis June Wilson Aleta Jeanette Long Helen R. Johnson