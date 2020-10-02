KINGSPORT - June T. Armstrong, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, September 27, 2020, following a long illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.
Mrs. Armstrong was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as an R. N. after 30+ years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Edward Armstrong; son Kim Scot Armstrong and sister, Ladonna Winters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Armstrong; son, Paul Lynn Armstrong; grandson, Jonathon Wade; sister, Carol Ann Grizzel; brothers, Maynard Tedder and wife, Nancy and Clifton J. Mowdy and wife, Marsha; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home under the main entrance portico with Minister Gary Bement officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park beside her husband Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The care of June Armstrong and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.