KINGSPORT - June T. Armstrong, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, September 27, 2020, following a long illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home under the main entrance portico with Minister Gary Bement officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park beside her husband Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.
