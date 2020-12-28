KINGSPORT - June R. Hite, 91, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. June graduated from Holston Institute and had retired from Miller’s Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hite; parents, Lee and Ollie Roller; and brother, Bill Roller.
June is survived by her special niece, Connie Fields and husband, Eddie; special great-niece, LeAnn Headrick and husband, Jeff; several other special nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Kyle Hite.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.