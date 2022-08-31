I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Phil 4:19

June Moore Barrett, born in Cookeville, TN, was welcomed into heaven as God’s good and faithful Servant, after an ongoing battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and heart failure. She was the beloved wife of Steve Barrett, a cherished mother, and a lifelong friend to many.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video