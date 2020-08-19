June Lawson Aug 19, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - June Lawson, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Oak Residence Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Two Kingsport auto dealerships burglarized Sullivan board hears pleas against hybrid plan Tennessee agrees to Trump's $300-a-week unemployment plan 11th, 12th COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kingsport City Schools Church Hill nursing home now reporting only two residents have COVID-19 Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.