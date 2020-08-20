KINGSPORT - June Lawson, 85, of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from an extended illness.
June retired from JC Penney where she was employed for over 50 years. She loved various activities including water skiing, bowling and bus tours. June was an avid home decorator and she loved floral design. She was a great practical joker, and she was always the life of the party. June loved to provide a warm and welcoming home for celebrations and gatherings with family and friends. She was a graduate of Lynn View High School, and she was a long time member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlie Burton and Vessie Ruth Gilreath; brothers, C.A. and Don Gilreath; and her loving husband Clarence “Kooch” Lawson to whom she was married for 57 years.
Those left to cherish June’s memory are her children, Jackie Bartley (Earl), Daniel Lawson (Sabrina), Amber Derrick (Brian); grandchildren, Traci Davis, Taylor Woods, Skylar Derrick, Lakie Derrick, Brooklyn Derrick, Eden Derrick, and Walker Derrick; great-children, Raelynn Woods and John Woods; brother, Harold Gilreath (Irene); several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
The Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park – Garden of Meditation with Pastor David Salley officiating.
June was a loving wife, mother, loyal friend and an adoring Mimi.
The family would like to thank Julia for assisting with caregiving for the past year and also to thank Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they provided in the last days of June’s life
