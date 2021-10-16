“Her children rise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28
Julia June Fields Penley, 98, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021. June passed peacefully, surrounded by her daughters in her Morrison City home she cherished for 75 years. June was the daughter of James and Mary Belle (Stapleton) Fields. She was born in Coeburn (Wise County), Virginia, on November 25, 1922. Raised near Gate City, Virginia, June was a proud graduate of Shoemaker High School. During World War II, June worked in the Yarn Plant at Tennessee Eastman Company. June survived seven brothers and five sisters: Glenn Fields, Rosa Fields Cox, Madge Fields Hudson; Henry Salyers, Milburn Salyers, Mesba Salyers Fields, Jack Salyers; Etta Fields, Mayme Fields Church, Monnie Fields Bishop, Alvin Fields, and Kelly Fields.
A member of Morrison City Christian Church, June was a fiercely devoted mother, a loving wife, a diligent homemaker, and the tower of strength and peace to her entire family. She was a talented seamstress, making all her daughters’ clothes as they grew up. June was an avid gardener and an excellent nutritionist. She found great joy in using her vast skills to feed and nurture others, including cheerfully making her secret recipe chocolate cake for her friends and family. Her gentle nature, genuine kindness, and sweet smile will be missed by all whose lives she blessed.
June was married to Luther Penley of Kingsport from 1942 until his death in 1982. Three young sons preceded both Luther and June in death, Luther Jr. in 1946, Jamey in 1957, and Jonathan in 1964.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Jennifer Penley, Jill Penley (fiancée Odene Nash), and Julia (George) Williamson, all of Kingsport; three grandchildren, George ‘Tee’ Williamson III (fiancée Elisa Henson), Kara Williamson, and Miranda Williamson; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Glenda Wolfe and Claudi Lyon.
A family graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park Monday, October 18th, 2021, at 1:00pm. Family should meet at the gravesite at 12:45pm, wearing masks and utilizing social distancing due to recent Covid exposure. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
The family wishes to thank those whose prayers, cards, visits, and gifts cheered June during her final years. We also wish to thank her caregiver, Corey Flowers, for the excellent loving care she unselfishly gave to our mother. She was a bright light to Mom and to all of us. Additionally, our appreciation goes to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, especially her physical therapist Tammy Hyatt, and nurses Carrie, Christy, Patsy, and Dawn.
If you so desire, memorial contributions may be made to Morrison City Christian Church, PO Box 4006, Kingsport, TN 37665.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.