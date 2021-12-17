DUFFIELD, VA – June Emily (Bowen) Free, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Scott County, VA on July 6, 1938, a daughter of the late Bradshaw and Laura Bowen.
June was a homemaker and had attended Natural Tunnel Freewill Baptist Church and Bowen’s Chapel Church over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Morris Free; daughter, Teresa Vaughan; son, Samuel Evan Free.
Surviving are her children, Larry Free, Edward (Victoria) Free, Vernon (Angie) Free, Angela Crawford and Melvin Free; grandchildren, Elizabeth Free, Lucas Free, Mariah Free, Bridgett Sproles, Jessica Crawford, Suthers Vaughan and Violet Vaughan; great-grandchildren, Kara Whaley, Hannah Vaughan, Isaiah Vaughan, Sophia Free, Giacomina Grace Vaughan and Dominick Vaughan.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2:00 PM with Evang. Philip Free and Bro. Carl Rogers officiating.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery.
The family requests everyone planning to attend the service, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her sons, Lucas Free, Suthers Vaughan and Jesse Sproles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ www.stjude.org or the Alzheimer’s Association @www.alzfdn.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Clinch River Health Services and Caris Hospice for all their loving care and support.
To express condolences to the Free family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com