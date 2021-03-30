BIG STONE GAP, VA - June Deloris Mitchell Burney, age 83, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born on May 14, 1937 to the late Mable Clara Mitchell and Doc Neal. She was raised by her grandparents and lived in Big Stone Gap, VA until her health declined and she moved to Johnson City, TN.
June graduated from Bland High School and became a Christian at a early age where she started singing in the choir at First Baptist Church. Before her health declined, June sung in various community choirs and sung for different events. June always sung at the Mitchell Family Reunions she attended. She really loved singing for the Lord. June enjoyed and loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mable Mitchell and Doc Neal; her grandparents, Willie and Ollie Mitchell; her children, Earl Michael Burney and Lema Denise Burney.
She leaves to mourn, her children: Rene Burney (William), Valya Burney and Dwayne "Dee Dee" Burney; her grandchildren: Tyrone Burney, Stefan Burney, Anitra Burney-Dukes (Josh), Cressida Davis, Sadrina Burney (Joe), Dwayne Burney Jr. and Devin Burney; her great-grandchildren: Desmond Burney, Meykah Davis, Ge'onoah Davis, Tierra Davis, Deesha Burney, Cameron Burney, Kyren Burney and Colton Carusone; her siblings: Earl Mitchell (Jean), Carmeilla Coe, Penny Greenlee and Candis Oliver (James); her aunt: Beatrice Mitchell Davis; her uncles: Waymond Mitchell and Willie Shark and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for June Burney will be held at Holding Funeral Home on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 11:00am-1:00pm. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel. Interment will follow in Oak View Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the family.